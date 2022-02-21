Siesta Key Star Chloe Trautman Marries Her Fiancé Chris Long

The former reality TV star was engaged in November during a hike in Bryce Canyon

Chloe Trautman is officially married!

The former Siesta Key star wed her "soulmate" Chris Long on Sunday, surrounded by their loved ones and fellow reality stars. "Team Bride" members — including Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller — and other friends shared moments from Trautman's special day on social media.

From the photos, it appears Trautman wore a long-sleeved, lace dress for the beachside ceremony, and hosted a cocktail hour in the sand. Later in the evening, Trautman changed into a white lace jumpsuit and guests moved indoors to dance during an alien-themed party. Alongside the DJ booth, inflatable aliens hung from the ceiling and one extraterrestrial visitor on stilts even made an appearance on the dance floor.

Friends who posted photos and videos of the wedding shared several highlights. One guest shared a photo of Long dipping Trautman on the beach and giving her a kiss. Another video showed Trautman and Long kissing in the middle of a circle of sparklers.

Fellow Siesta Key stars also captured some of the moments including Trautman's unique table settings and a few snaps of the bride.

On Monday morning, Long reposted many of the videos and photos uploaded by friends to her Instagram Stories.

The wedding came less than four months after Long and Trautman got engaged. She shared their engagement in November after Long proposed during a hike in Bryce Canyon, Utah.

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can't believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We've been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone's reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don't really know how to end this post."