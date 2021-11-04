Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long – See Her Unusual Ring!

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is," Chloe Trautman said of her engagement

Chloe Trautman is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Long!

The Siesta Key star, 25, announced Thursday the couple got engaged at the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. While sharing photos from the romantic moment, Trautman revealed how Long proposed.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," she captioned her post, which included a close-up of her massive emerald engagement ring. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life — mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee."

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES," she continued. "From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can't believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We've been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone's reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don't really know how to end this post."

Trautman concluded by discussing the meaning of love, calling it "the most powerful force on the planet." She also explained the significance of Long proposing with an emerald ring.



"Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime [sic] now," she said.

"This ring holds so much love," she added. "If I can send any message it's to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!"

Trautman largely kept her personal life private upon joining Siesta Key. But she made her relationship Instagram official in May, sharing a carousel of photos from the couple's vacation.

Recently, Trautman opened up about the importance of having trust in a romantic relationship.

