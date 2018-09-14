Siesta Key Star Carson Wall 'Doing Well' After Getting into Car Crash with Brandon Gomez

Two Siesta Key stars got into a car crash Thursday.

Carson Wall and Brandon Gomez both documented the aftermath of the incident on social media, with Gomez sharing a photo of the smashed-up side of the car with the caption “great day” on his Instagram story.

In another video, he spanned over the scene, showing a wrecked front wheel, a blood-spattered seat and a deployed airbag.

“Look at God,” he wrote alongside a praying hands emoji.

Brandon Gomez/Instagram

Brandon Gomez/Instagram

Brandon Gomez/Instagram

On Friday, Wall posted a photo of himself recovering from his apparent injuries in the hospital.

“After yesterday I just wanted to say be sure to cherish all the little things in life a little extra,” he wrote. “You seriously never know what’s going to happen and I can only thank god I’m able to post this today. @_brandongomes and I are lucky to be alive.. just tells me we have a bigger purpose than life itself.”

He also shared a video of Gomez visiting him in the hospital on his Instagram story.

“It wasn’t the best day, but God’s in my hands,” Gomez can be heard saying. “Carson’s doing well, the soldier he is.”

A rep for MTV did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Brandon Gomez/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Siesta Key Cast on Their Laguna Beach Comparisons: Who Is Their Kristin and Stephen?

Siesta Key premiered on MTV in July 2017. The MTV series follows a group of friends living in Siesta Key, Florida.

A season 2 has not yet been officially announced.