Carly Craig’s swiping days are over — the Sideswiped creator is engaged!

“We went for a walk on the sand and he proposed as the sun set,” Craig, 38, tells PEOPLE about her now-fiancé Zachary Reiter’s proposal. “Our waiter snuck a picture that we’ll treasure forever!”

Courtesy Carly Craig

After Reiter got done on one knee, he surprised Craig “with a private dinner on the beach in Hawaii.”

“Then we ate dinner under the stars. It was amazing,” she adds. “Best weekend of my life.”

Courtesy Carly Craig

Courtesy Carly Craig

Recently, Craig spoke with PEOPLE about the YouTube Premium dating comedy — and meeting Reiter on Tinder while doing research for it.

“I was new to the online dating world, and it just fascinated me. So it was all kind of based on my real-life dating stories,” she shared. “I also wanted to write a female comedy that was very grounded.”

Of meeting Reiter, Craig said, “I went out with friends one night, and we swiped right on, like, 1,000 guys on my Tinder. The next day I read [Zachary’s] message, and he was charming and real and funny.”

In addition to Reiter, Craig also has the support of stepsister and This Is Us star Mandy Moore, whose dad married Craig’s mom.

“Mandy is awesome and so supportive and has become a great friend outside of being my stepsister,” said Craig.