'Sick of This': Kit Harington Says Game of Thrones Cast Was Over Show During Final Season Filming

Kit Harington apparently isn’t going to miss everything about Game of Thrones.

For this month’s GQ Australia cover story, Harington, 32, opened up about filming the intense final season of the hit HBO series.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” he said. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—ing tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

“It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f—ing sick of this,’ ” he added to the outlet. “I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

Harington noted that he was looking forward to having a more stable work schedule, as well as spending more time with his wife, Rose Leslie, who he met on the show and married last June.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at their wedding

“A lot of people meet their other halves at work. Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show,” he told the magazine. “It dawned on me, recently, and I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really.”

“I thank the show for everything,” he added to GQ Australia. “But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her.”

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

HBO released new footage of the final season of Game of Thrones during the telecast of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Stark says to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, who’s arrived with her new love interest (and, unknowingly, her nephew) Jon Snow in tow.

The final season of Game of Thrones begins in April.