Sia Gifts Her Favorite Survivor Contestant $100,000 During Season Finale

Rick Devens may not have won this season of Survivor, but he walked away with an even better prize.

During the reunion show after Wednesday night’s season finale of Survivor: Edge of Extinction, Devens was gifted $100,000 by Sia, a self-proclaimed Survivor super-fan.

The pop star, 43, has given thousands of dollars to various contestants during recent seasons of the reality show, including in last season’s Survivor: David vs. Goliath, when she gave $14,000 to Davie Rickenbacker. Her contributions have lovingly become known as the “Sia Award.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Devens, who came in fourth this season, said he was “floored” by the gift.

“I was absolutely floored when it happened and I am still riding high from it,” he told the outlet. “Sia single-handedly took what was a very depressing night, watching my demise, and turned it around. My wife broke down in the front of the audience. She was going nuts.”

Devens also said he got to meet Sia after the reunion show, saying she was “so nice.”

“I mean, obviously, I’ve got nothing bad to say about her,” Devens said. “She just made me feel like the greatest guy in the world. And, really, it was so great to meet her. And the fact that, I mean, $100,000, for my family, that is a lot, and it is going to do a lot of things for my kids’ future, so I couldn’t be more grateful to Sia.”

Hey @RickDevensWGXA you played a killer game, maybe as dastardly as @BostonRob but with humor and vulnerability.

I love you keep going! — sia (@Sia) May 16, 2019

But her gift to Devens wasn’t the only check the pop star handed out last night.

The star also tweeted at long-haired contestant Joe Anglim: “Hey @janglim21 if you cut your hair off and donate it to a children’s cancer wig making charity I’ll give you 15k.”

Anglim obliged, cutting off his hair during a live Instagram Story from the official Survivor account with one request — that the $15,000 also be donated to charity.

Thank you @Sia!! I always said I would only cut my hair for charity. I accept with one condition – the 15k is also donated to charity. Haircut will be LIVE on @OfficialSurvivor_CBS on Instagram NOW. https://t.co/AxKFJ98dhy — Joe Anglim (@Janglim21) May 16, 2019

Sia then tweeted at contestant Aurora McCreary, who had shared her story of being raised in foster care while on the show. “Hey @AuroraMcCreary I’m giving you 15k just for making it through foster care,” the singer wrote on Wednesday. “I love you, keep going!”