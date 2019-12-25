Sia Jokes She's 'Trying' to 'Become a Kardashian' as She Performs at Family's Epic Christmas Bash

Merry Khristmas!

Every year, Kris Jenner has been known to throw a lavish Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas home, but this year Kourtney Kardashian was responsible for hosting the bash and invited a special guest to perform — chart-topping artist Sia!

The 44-year-old singer hit the stage Tuesday night, belting out some of her most famous tunes including “Chandelier,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “Snowman” from her Christmas album, Everyday Is Christmas, while the reality star family watched and danced along with a slew of A-list guests.

Kim Kardashian West documented Sia’s show on her Instagram Story, which featured the artist singing from inside a life-sized gift box while an interpretative dancer performed alongside.

In true Sia fashion, the singer wore a green and red two-toned wig that covered her eyes with a giant red bow affixed on top.

She also donned a red mini-dress decorated with different colored bows, while the dancer wore a Christmas bodysuit and matched the artist with the same colorful curly wig.

During the performance, Kim, 39, captured her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, 22, singing along to the hit songs.

Between lyrics, the mom of four snapped selfies with her siblings enjoying the private show.

As the “Unstoppable” singer wrapped up her songs, she spoke candidly about being a part of the Kardashian family.

“There are so many ways… I didn’t realize there was more than one way to become a Kardashian,” she laughed with the audience.

Adding, “But obviously that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Kim was quick to catch her brother, Rob Kardashian, on camera in response to Sia’s speech, teasing that he should marry the singer.

“Rob!!!! He can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!!!,” Kim captioned the snap.

Following Sia’s set, the Sunday Service choir — led by Kim’s husband Kanye West — took the stage for a spirited gospel performance.

Last year, Kim hosted the famous party for the first time last year after Kris, 64, passed the baton. The star-studded affair, which transformed the couple’s $60 million compound into a winter wonderland, was estimated to have cost about $1.3 million.