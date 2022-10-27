Showtime Series' City on a Hill' Ending After 3 Seasons: 'Nothing But the Best Experience'

City on A Hill — starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge — has officially come to end with its third season finale, which aired last month

By
Published on October 27, 2022 08:51 PM
Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in CITY ON A HILL, “Boston Bridges, Falling Down”. Photo Credit: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME.
Photo: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

Jackie Rohr and DeCourcy Ward are no longer working the case.

City on A Hill will not be returning for a fourth season at Showtime, PEOPLE has confirmed. The crime drama series' third season finale, which aired last month, will now serve as its series finale.

In a statement, Showtime thanked the cast and crew, including Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, for their work over the last three seasons.

"City On A Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," the network said. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

(L-R): Jill Hennessy as Jenny Rohr, Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Joanne Kelly as Letitia Dryden in CITY ON A HILL, “Tenderness”. Photo Credit: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME.
Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

City On A Hill chronicled the unlikely duo of FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward (Hodge) who team up to take on corruption in Boston.

The news comes after Hodge was cast in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Cross, according to Variety.

(L-R): Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward and Holli’ Conway as Angela Hicks in CITY ON A HILL, “Tenderness”. Photo Credit: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME.
Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

In 2021, Hodge opened up about the dynamic between his and Bacon's characters.

"Since the day they met, Jackie and Decourcy, there is a sense of familiarity but also direct opposition," Hodge said. "For Decourcy, Jackie is his beacon of all things corrupt in Boston."

He continued, "In the first season, he was like OK [Jackie], you will teach me the ropes. And then, oh, no, you are the ropes… He knows the tornado Jackie can be."

City On A Hill was executive produced by showrunner Tom Fontana as well as Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Bacon, Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson.

