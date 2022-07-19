Showtime's Desus & Mero to End, Late-Night Duo Will Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

"Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Showtime's 'Desus & Mero' pose for a portrait during the 2019 Winter TCA Getty Images Portrait Studio at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 31, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images)

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are parting ways.

After four seasons on Showtime, the late-night comedy series Desus & Mero is coming to an end, PEOPLE confirms.

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday, noting that the final episode aired June 23.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Desus and Mero visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

"They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew," the statement concluded.

Desus & Mero initially aired on Viceland in 2016. Prior to that, the pair hosted a show on Complex TV in 2014. The two have also produced over 250 episodes on their podcast, Bodega Boys, which they launched in 2015.

Desus & Mero's official Twitter account also confirmed the news, writing in part, "#DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."

The pair had recently returned to filming in person in their studio after spending some time hosting their show from their own homes due to the pandemic.

For the fourth season, the show's format was also changed to once a week instead of twice a week in the previous seasons.

Nice, whose real name is Daniel Baker, shared the update with his fans on Monday via Twitter, adding, "Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode."