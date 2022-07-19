Showtime's Desus & Mero to End, Late-Night Duo Will Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are parting ways.
After four seasons on Showtime, the late-night comedy series Desus & Mero is coming to an end, PEOPLE confirms.
"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday, noting that the final episode aired June 23.
"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators," the statement continued. "Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics' Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more."
"They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew," the statement concluded.
Desus & Mero initially aired on Viceland in 2016. Prior to that, the pair hosted a show on Complex TV in 2014. The two have also produced over 250 episodes on their podcast, Bodega Boys, which they launched in 2015.
Desus & Mero's official Twitter account also confirmed the news, writing in part, "#DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."
The pair had recently returned to filming in person in their studio after spending some time hosting their show from their own homes due to the pandemic.
For the fourth season, the show's format was also changed to once a week instead of twice a week in the previous seasons.
Nice, whose real name is Daniel Baker, shared the update with his fans on Monday via Twitter, adding, "Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode."
"Big tings [sic] soon come…." he added.