10 Shows to Watch If You Can't Get Enough of Sex and the City

Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are returning to our TV screens again!

Following its initial run on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and two sequel movies, Sex and the City is back with a brand-new show titled And Just Like That…

If you're a huge fan, you've probably seen the original series so many times you can recite every one of Carrie's narrations word for word.

While there's no shame in rewatching all six seasons over again, there are plenty of other shows available to stream that might be of interest to you.

If you can't get enough of the N.Y.C. drama on SATC, Gossip Girl is right up your alley. Or if your favorite part of SATC is the female friendships, there's a good chance you'll enjoy The Bold Type.

See more shows that are similar to SATC ahead and start adding them to your queue now.

The Bold Type

THE BOLD TYPE - "I Expect You to Have Adventures" - The future looks bright for the women of The Bold Type. The series finale of "The Bold Type" airs Wednesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Jonathan Wenk/Freeform via Getty Images) AISHA DEE, MEGHANN FAHY, KATIE STEVENS Credit: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform via Getty

If Carrie Bradshaw inspired you to become a journalist, odds are you'll like The Bold Type. The Freeform series follows three best friends who all work at the fictional publication titled Scarlet magazine.

Gossip Girl

GOSSIP GIRL, (from left): Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, 'Belles de Jour', (Season 4, ep. 401, aired Sept. 13, 2010). 2007-. photo: Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you're obsessed with all the drama on SATC, you're in for a wild ride with Gossip Girl. Set in N.Y.C., the show follows the "scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" as told through an anonymous blogger who tracks their daily escapades.

Younger

YOUNGER, l-r: Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster in 'In the Pink' (Season 4, Episode 4, aired July 19, 2017). © TV Land/courtesy Everett Collection Credit: TV Land/courtesy Everett Collection

If you can't get enough of Darren Star shows, you should definitely check out TV Land's Younger. Yet another series set in N.Y.C., the show follows a 40 year old divorcée named Liza who pretends to be 26 in order to get back into the world of publishing.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021 Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

If your favorite part of SATC is seeing which outfit Carrie Bradshaw is going to wear next, you should feast your eyes on Darren Star's latest series Emily in Paris. Emily's wild outfits on the show absolutely make sense once you learn the show's costume designer is Patricia Field, the woman responsible for Sex and the City's iconic style.

The Mindy Project

THE MINDY PROJECT -- "It Had To Be You" Episode 610 -- Pictured: Mindy Kaling as Mindy Lahiri -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/Universal Television/Hulu/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Credit: Jordin Althaus/Universal Television/Hulu/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

If romantic comedies are your favorite TV genre, The Mindy Project will have you swooning and laughing at the same time. Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, the series follows an OB/GYN named Mindy Lahiri who tries to find the perfect balance between her career and love life.

The Carrie Diaries

THE CARRIE DIARIES, AnnaSophia Robb in 'Strings Attached' (Season 2, Episode 3, aired November 8, 2013). ph: Patrick Harbron/©The CW Network/courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Patrick Harbron/©The CW Network/courtesy Everett Collection

If you classify yourself as "a Carrie," you obviously should check out The CW's Sex and the City prequel series. Starring AnnaSophia Robb as the title character, the series follows a young Carrie Bradshaw trying to make her way into the magazine industry.

Love Life

Jessica Williams, William Jackson Harper HBO MAX Love Life Season 2 - Episode 6 Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

If your favorite part of SATC is watching how all the various relationships unfold, you should tune into HBO Max's Love Life. As the title suggests, the anthology series follows a different person's dating history each season — season one stars Anna Kendrick and season two stars William Jackson Harper — from their first relationship to their last.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur HBO MAX WARNERMEDIA HBO & HBO Max | TCA | Summer 2021 The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 - Episode 1 Credit: Jessica Brooks

If you are constantly intrigued by Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda's love affairs, you might be interested in watching HBO Max's latest teen drama The Sex Lives of College Girls. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show follows a group of college freshmen as they navigate their newfound independence at school.

Girlfriends

GIRLFRIENDS, (from left): Jill Jones, Golden Brooks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White, (Season 1), 2000-08. © Paramount Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection Credit: Paramount Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

If your favorite part of SATC is all the female friendships, you'll love Girlfriends. The sitcom follows a group of women who lean on each other through dating, divorce, and more.

Jane the Virgin

JANE THE VIRGIN, from left: Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, 'Chapter Ninety-Six', (Season 5, ep. 515, aired July 10, 2019). photo: Kevin Estrada / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Kevin Estrada / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection