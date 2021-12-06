10 Shows to Watch If You Can't Get Enough of Sex and the City
If you're a big fan of Sex and the City, here are some TV shows you should watch before And Just Like That… premieres
Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are returning to our TV screens again!
Following its initial run on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and two sequel movies, Sex and the City is back with a brand-new show titled And Just Like That…
Set to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 9, the sequel series follows the iconic trio as they navigate love, life, and friendship in their 50s.
If you're a huge fan, you've probably seen the original series so many times you can recite every one of Carrie's narrations word for word.
While there's no shame in rewatching all six seasons over again, there are plenty of other shows available to stream that might be of interest to you.
If you can't get enough of the N.Y.C. drama on SATC, Gossip Girl is right up your alley. Or if your favorite part of SATC is the female friendships, there's a good chance you'll enjoy The Bold Type.
See more shows that are similar to SATC ahead and start adding them to your queue now.
The Bold Type
If Carrie Bradshaw inspired you to become a journalist, odds are you'll like The Bold Type. The Freeform series follows three best friends who all work at the fictional publication titled Scarlet magazine.
Gossip Girl
If you're obsessed with all the drama on SATC, you're in for a wild ride with Gossip Girl. Set in N.Y.C., the show follows the "scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" as told through an anonymous blogger who tracks their daily escapades.
Younger
If you can't get enough of Darren Star shows, you should definitely check out TV Land's Younger. Yet another series set in N.Y.C., the show follows a 40 year old divorcée named Liza who pretends to be 26 in order to get back into the world of publishing.
Emily in Paris
If your favorite part of SATC is seeing which outfit Carrie Bradshaw is going to wear next, you should feast your eyes on Darren Star's latest series Emily in Paris. Emily's wild outfits on the show absolutely make sense once you learn the show's costume designer is Patricia Field, the woman responsible for Sex and the City's iconic style.
The Mindy Project
If romantic comedies are your favorite TV genre, The Mindy Project will have you swooning and laughing at the same time. Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, the series follows an OB/GYN named Mindy Lahiri who tries to find the perfect balance between her career and love life.
The Carrie Diaries
If you classify yourself as "a Carrie," you obviously should check out The CW's Sex and the City prequel series. Starring AnnaSophia Robb as the title character, the series follows a young Carrie Bradshaw trying to make her way into the magazine industry.
Love Life
If your favorite part of SATC is watching how all the various relationships unfold, you should tune into HBO Max's Love Life. As the title suggests, the anthology series follows a different person's dating history each season — season one stars Anna Kendrick and season two stars William Jackson Harper — from their first relationship to their last.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
If you are constantly intrigued by Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda's love affairs, you might be interested in watching HBO Max's latest teen drama The Sex Lives of College Girls. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show follows a group of college freshmen as they navigate their newfound independence at school.
Girlfriends
If your favorite part of SATC is all the female friendships, you'll love Girlfriends. The sitcom follows a group of women who lean on each other through dating, divorce, and more.
Jane the Virgin
If you can't get enough of Carrie, Aidan and Big's love triangle on SATC, you will likely get a kick out of Jane the Virgin. The series follows a 23-year-old virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination. What ensues is a wild romantic rollercoaster as she becomes torn between her boyfriend and the father of her child.