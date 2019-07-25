Will & Grace is the latest show that will be planning its swan song.

On July 25, NBC confirmed that the popular sitcom would be ending with its upcoming season, which is set to debut in 2020.

The series — which stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — made a triumphant return in 2017, over 10 years after the Emmy Award-winning series concluded its first run of eight seasons.

The revival brought the return of the original cast and racked up even more Emmy nominations. Now, the show will end with its third revival season and 11th season overall.

However, Will & Grace is not the only show that has confirmed an endgame within the next year.

Below are the shows that are making their final exits during the 2019-2020 television season, along with their premiere dates.

ABC

Modern Family (Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET)

How to Get Away with Murder (Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET)

CBS

Criminal Minds (midseason)

NBC

The Good Place (Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET )

Will & Grace (midseason)

Fox

Empire (Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

The CW

Arrow (Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO

Silicon Valley (October)

Showtime

The Affair (Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Homeland (late 2019)

Starz

Power (Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET)

Netflix

Fuller House (late 2019)

Lucifer (TBD)

Amazon Prime

The Man in the High Castle (Nov. 15)

Transparent (Finale movie musical airs in October)

PBS

Poldark (Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

USA

Mr. Robot (Fall 2019)