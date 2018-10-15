Grey's Anatomy and HTGAWM Stars Debunk 'Common Excuses Not to Vote' in Campaign with theSkimm

Taylor Swift isn’t the only major celebrity encouraging people to vote!

On Tuesday, Shondaland and theSkimm will release the first video of their ‘No Excuses’ campaign, designed at inspiring millennial women to vote.

The 60-second videos — to be released every Tuesday until the election — will feature Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder actors Justin Chambers, Kelly McCreary, Karla Souza, Conrad Ricamora, Kevin McKidd and Aja Naomi King debunking “common excuses'” people use to not vote.

“Millennial women are the demographic most unhappy with the state of our government but, compared to all other demographic groups, they’re also telling us they’re least certain to vote this November,” the companies say in a statement.

Shondaland x theSkimm

Shondaland is the television production company founded by Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes. In May, Rhimes invested in theSkimm, a media company designed to “make it easier” to “live smarter.”

No Excuses, a campaign launched by theSkimm in 2016, hopes to inspire 100K people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The first episode of this campaign will feature Conrad Ricamora and Kevin McKidd discussing absentee ballots.

For the excuse, I’ll be out of town, McKidd notes that absentee ballots are “the voting equivalent of working from home.”

“Vote while on a conference call with The Price Is Right on mute,” Ricamora adds.

The first episode will be available tomorrow on Shondaland.com and delivered in theSkimm’s daily newsletter.