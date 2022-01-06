"I think the girlboss archetype is bulls--- that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad," the superstar showrunner explained

Why Shonda Rhimes Can't Stand the Term 'Girlboss': Men Created It 'to Make Women Sound Bad'

Shonda Rhimes is keeping it real.

In an interview with Time for the magazine's latest cover, the 51-year-old television producer, screenwriter and author debunked the notion that it's possible to give 100 percent at work and at home at the same time.

Chatting about balancing her busy career and life with daughters Harper, Emerson and Beckett, Rhimes opened up about how she's not always "fully present" at work because her kids are always on her mind.

"I don't think anybody who has kids is fully present at work," she said. "The idea of pretending that we have no other life is some sort of fantasy out of the 1950s, where the little lady stayed at home. I don't have a little lady at home."

"So if I am excelling at one thing, something else is falling off. And that is completely okay," Rhimes continued.

The Emmy award winner, who famously led her hit shows Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal with strong female leads, also got candid about feminism, explaining why the term "girlboss" doesn't sit quite right with her.

"I think the girlboss archetype is bulls--- that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad," she said. In Rhimes' opinion, the phrase reads as "a nice catchphrase to grab a bunch of women into one group and say, 'This is what women are doing right now.' "

"Nobody ever says, 'This is what men are doing right now.' " she argued.

Rhimes is gearing up for the release of the second season of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, which currently reigns as the streamer's second most-watched original series to date, Time reported. The superstar showrunner is also at work on Inventing Anna, a limited series on the investigation of con artist Anna Delvey.