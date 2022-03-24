"She's not interested in watching it, and I think that that's a very good thing," Shonda Rhimes said of her oldest daughter Harper, 19, who has "never seen" Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes Says Her Daughter Has 'Never Seen' Grey's Anatomy: 'She's Not Interested'

Shonda Rhimes won't be having a Grey's Anatomy binge with her daughters anytime soon.

During a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, the Emmy nominee, 52, said her three children have "never seen" her long-running ABC medical drama, which she created in 2005.

"My youngest daughters are 8 and 9, so they're far too young to watch it or even care, which is good," Rhimes said of Emerson Pearl, 9, whom she adopted in 2012, and 8-year-old Beckett, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in 2013.

And although her oldest daughter, Harper, 19, whom she adopted in 2002, isn't a fan of the show herself, Harper's friends have given it a binge or two.

"I have a 19-year-old who finds it horrifying that I've written a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times. And so she has never seen it. And I have to say, I think that might be the best compliment ever," Rhimes said.

"I think about it like, her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex. So she's not interested in watching it, and I think that that's a very good thing," the mother of three added.

Rhimes previously praised her daughters for their "stubborn" nature, which she told Good Housekeeping in 2016 they got from her.

"They couldn't be more different from one another, but they're all stubborn — and I mean that in the best way," she previously said. "No one will ever take advantage of them. They will always go their own way because they have decided they're going to."

The Bridgerton creator added at the time: "That was definitely like me as a kid. It's so much better than having a nice, pliable child who can be easily manipulated. I don't want to have a nice girl. I'd rather have a stubborn girl."