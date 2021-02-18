Shonda Rhimes Says Bridgerton Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page's 'Prospects Are Limitless'

"Few actors craft their moments so beautifully — or steal our attention so quickly," the executive producer wrote about the actor for the Time100 Next list

Expect big things from Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page — Shonda Rhimes certainly does!

In her introduction of Page, 31, for the Time100 Next List released Wednesday, the executive producer said that the actor's "prospects are limitless."

"You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings," Rhimes, 51, wrote, referring to Page's starring role in the wildly popular Netflix drama.

"But in reality, Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream," Rhimes continued. "He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene. His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role."

Image zoom Regé-Jean Page | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Few actors craft their moments so beautifully — or steal our attention so quickly," she continued. "As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine."

Page's Duke of Hastings was at the center of the plot of Bridgerton's debut season, as it followed the enemies-to-lovers story between the rakish Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Before his breakout role in Bridgerton, Page appeared in Waterloo Road, Fresh Meat, Roots, For the People and Mortal Engines. He's also in the Amazon Prime movie Sylvie's Love, which premiered just days before Bridgerton.

On Tuesday, news broke that Page will be starring in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie from Paramount opposite Chris Pine.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will focus on another story: that of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the Duke's best friend and Daphne's elder brother.

Image zoom Daphne Bridgerton (L; Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Creator Chris Van Dusen told Today with Hoda and Jenna that he hopes both the Duke and Daphne will be back.

"They are now of course the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show," he said, Deadline reported at the time.

"We have a bunch of new characters we are going to be introducing," Van Dusen added, teasing that Anthony will have a new love interest. Just this week, Simone Ashley was cast as that love interest, Kate Sharma.