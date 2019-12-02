Mohamed Hadid's Ex-Fiancée Shiva Safai Confirms Split as She Posts Photo with New Boyfriend

Second Wives Club alumna Shiva Safai has found love again after splitting from ex-fiancé Mohamed Hadid.

Following a years-long engagement with Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s father, Safai, 39, confirmed her split from the real estate mogul last week, going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Niels Houweling.

Sharing a photo of herself kissing Houweling’s cheek, Safai simply captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Her post comes more than five months after Houweling seemingly made their romance social media official on his account.

On June 15, he posted a snap himself sitting on an outdoor couch at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with Safai’s hand embracing his neck. Although her face isn’t seen, he tagged her in the photo and also captioned the image with a black heart emoji.

Additionally, Houweling has an Instagram Story album dedicated to Safai, which includes the kissy photo of the couple with an “I love You!” overlying GIF.

And on Nov. 24, the new couple attended the American Music Awards together, posing on the red carpet.

Image zoom Niels Houweling and Shiva Safai Shiva Safai/Instagram

Image zoom Shiva Safai and Niels Houweling Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While Safai has moved on following her breakup from Mohamed, 71, it is uncertain when the formerly engaged couple parted ways.

In an interview with The Daily Dish in 2017, Safai opened up about how she and Mohamed first met, calling their introduction “love at first sight.”

“Mohamed and I met very randomly one day at a restaurant in Beverly Hills,” she said. “It was almost love at first sight, I want to say, and it was that instant attraction. And we exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history.”

After a two-year-long relationship, Safai and Mohamed traveled to Bali for Christmas, where he proposed on New Year’s Eve 2014.

“He caught me by surprise and I was just bawling. And he always makes fun of me saying, ‘You never answered my question.’ I was like, ‘I did,’ but I was crying so much. So I was caught by surprise, but it was a great surprise and I did say yes.”

Image zoom Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Their split comes nearly two years after model Miranda Vee accused Mohamed of date-raping her during a meeting, which he denied. He went on to file a defamation lawsuit against Vee, but in September 2018, The Blast reported Hadid had filed documents revealing he dropped the suit.

Last week, Mohamed filed for bankruptcy on behalf of his company after being accused of illegally building a mega-mansion that was larger than city rules allowed.

Hadid’s company, 901 Strada LLC, filed for reorganization in federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. The Hadid patriarch declared the company is $10-50 million in debt due to the construction of his 30,000 square-foot Bel-Air mansion, which he reportedly began in 2011, according to court documents obtained by Daily Mail and TMZ.

Hadid’s attorney, Bruce Rudman, declined to comment to PEOPLE but did refute Daily Mail’s reporting that he declared Hadid was “broke” in Los Angeles Superior Court.