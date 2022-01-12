Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear Look to Start Anew by Moving into Old Mansion in Shining Vale First Look

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear are starring in an upcoming horror-comedy for Starz called Shining Vale — and PEOPLE has your first look!

In the show, Cox, 57, and Kinnear, 58, portray married couple Pat and Terry Phelps, who move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn to an old mansion in Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after her affair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, the pair tour the old Connecticut mansion together and are given the lay of the land — even learning about an attic that has "plenty of storage."

"I'm going to be using the attic as my writing annex," Pat tells the realtor, who then wonders whether the author's work is something she might be familiar with.

After Terry details Pat's "first novel," the realtor responds: "Oh, the lady porn."

"What was that? 20 years ago?" the real estate agent continues as Pat replies, "No, it was 17 and it's not porn. It's a women's empowerment story about a sex addict that makes bad choices."

Terry then notes it's "just a complete work of fiction" and calls it "amazing" after Pat sternly reiterates that it's a fiction novel.

From there, Pat says she's "hoping" that moving to the countryside will help her find her muse again. She then questions whether the house's heat works after noting how "cold" it is.

"Should be! Just give it a bit. I mean, the house has been empty for nearly two years," the realtor says. "She's probably not used to having people inside of her!"

Shining Vale Credit: Starz

Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, Shining Vale follows Pat and Terry as they try to save their marriage by moving their dysfunctional family from their Brooklyn apartment into an old Connecticut mansion with a rich past. While there, Pat begins to wonder whether she's depressed or possessed as a woman continues to appear to her.

Mira Sorvino, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Merrin Dungey and Judith Light are also in the cast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The series has been in development since 2018, initially preparing to launch at Showtime. Shining Vale later moved over to Starz and received a first season order of eight episodes last April.

"Shining Vale is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox's character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity," Starz said in a statement. "This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network's commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen."