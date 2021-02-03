Entrepreneur Nicole Walters Juggles Family and Business in First She's the Boss Trailer

There's a new boss in town — and she's no joke!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming docuseries She's the Boss, which follows entrepreneur Nicole Walters as she works to build her marketing empire all while managing her life at home with husband Josh. The series premieres Feb. 25 on USA Network.

Along with Nicole and Josh, the modern-day family is made complete with the couple's three adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole's executive assistant and best friend.

"We didn't come together the usual way," Nicole says in the trailer. "We just took one stay-at-home lawyer, some beautiful adopted daughters, one over-the-top 'manny' and me: one boss mom, to make our own family — the Walters."

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Together, they work to juggle family, career, obstacles, laughter and, of course, plenty of love.

"The highs and lows of entrepreneurship are very similar to the highs and lows of parenting," Nicole tells PEOPLE. "Lots of laughs and lots of low points, but overall joy, so when the opportunity to share to our story on a bigger platform came about, we were very excited."

After quitting her six-figure sales job, Nicole launched the Inherit Learning Company, which specializes in business development training and strategic coaching for emerging entrepreneurs and established business owners. She also hosts The Nicole Walters Podcast.

So how does she manage her busy schedule?

"Well, I don't do anything by myself. I'm blessed to have a team," she says. "My team at home is obviously Team Walters and our family works really well together to pitch in and help out and get it done. I also have an incredible team at Inherit Learning Company and they make sure that no client is left behind and that I'm where I'm supposed to be. Nobody made it to the top by themselves."

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Ultimately, she hopes viewers "learn that imperfection is part of the process and that every family is crazy but full of love."

"Hopefully in this season where so much feels out of balance, they can learn to grant themselves more grace as they try to do their best while they are figuring it all out," she says. "I'm most excited — in a time where things it seems like so much is divisive — for viewers to see a family that comes together from so many different backgrounds and sharing love and laughter."