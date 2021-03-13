Sheryl Underwood Opens Up About Exchange with Sharon Osbourne About Piers Morgan

“I want to thank everybody all over the world in social media, everybody in radio, television, news, everywhere, everybody that reached out,” she said

Sheryl Underwood spoke out about the intense exchange she had with Sharon Osbourne on The Talk earlier this week.

Addressing the situation, Underwood, 57, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday, "I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, 'How did you find me? How do you know me?' I was getting prayers, I was getting love."

She added, "And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, 'I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?' "

She continued, "I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves."

"We are the only race of people that carry the race wherever we go, and we're responsible for that," The Talk co-host said. "And I want to thank everybody all over the world in social media, everybody in radio, television, news, everywhere, everybody that reached out."

Underwood added, "What power you had to make me understand you have matured Sheryl Underwood. You have matured. Because I could have messed it up, couldn't I? I could have messed it up."

She also discussed the chat she had with Osbourne on her podcast.

Underwood said she kept her composure because she considers Osbourne a "friend."

"I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain't what it usually is," she explained. "I also got another feeling of, okay, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position … this is time for you to show what you're made of, and in a personal way. No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you."

During their conversation on Wednesday, Underwood questioned Osbourne about her outspoken support of Morgan, 55, amid his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, 39.

"What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?" Osbourne asked.

Their conversation quickly turned emotional with Osbourne telling Underwood to "educate" her and warning her not to cry during the episode. "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Osbourne asked while on the verge of tears.

Underwood explained that while Morgan was not overtly racist, she found it hard to understand why Osbourne was defending him so fiercely.

She told Osbourne, "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

"To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that's what makes it racist," Underwood said. "But right now, I'm talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist."

Since their exchange, Osbourne has apologized for her on-air remarks.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she wrote in a statement shared on her Twitter Friday. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne continued. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."

Osbourne's defense came a day after Morgan walked off Good Morning Britain's set after his co-host Alex Beresford slammed him for his comments about Markle.

"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford said. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."