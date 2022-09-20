Emmys Favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals She Had a 'Speech Prepared Since I Was 5 Years Old'

"Ever since Tinker Bell came out of that steeple and was starting to make dreams come true, I've been practicing the speech," the actress said on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Published on September 20, 2022 06:37 PM

Sheryl Lee Ralph may not have expected her Emmys win, but she was certainly prepared!

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Monday, the Abbott Elementary star, 65, reflected on winning her first Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

As fans know, Ralph's win became one of the biggest highlights of the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony after she delivered an emotional and inspiring acceptance speech that included singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

When asked by Hudson if she had the speech prepared before her name was officially called, Ralph revealed that it had actually been in the works for years.

"You know what? Like many of you, I have had a speech prepared since I was 5 years old," she told Hudson, 41, which was accompanied by applause from the audience. "I was ready, you know, ever since Tinker Bell came out of that steeple and was starting to make dreams come true, I've been practicing the speech."

However, Ralph admitted things didn't go exactly as planned. "When they called my name, all of it went out of my head," she shared. "I could remember absolutely nothing."

"And you know, center stage is my home so when I got there, it was like, 'Gather yourself, gather yourself because this is your moment!" she added.

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty

Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards last Monday after winning the outstanding supporting actress trophy for her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.

The Quinta Brunson-created mockumentary premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country. The ABC series also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ralph became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

After taking the stage to accept the award from presenters Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, Ralph burst into song, singing a verse from "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song," she crooned, holding out several words for emphasis as names of those she wished to thank flashed across the screen. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

RELATED: Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'

After her song — which earned standing ovations from the crowd, including fellow nominees Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) — Ralph then gave a quick, but moving speech.

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fellow celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé have since sent Ralph flowers to congratulate the star on her historic win.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
Jackée Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Full Circle' Emmys Win: 'Welcome to the Club!'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jimmy Kimmel, Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After His Quinta Brunson Emmys Bit: 'The Disrespect'
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Quinta Brunson Shares Card from 'Abbott Elementary' Child Costar After Emmy Win: 'Love My Job'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
See the Greatest Celebration Faces Made by the 2022 Emmy Award Winners
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
lizzo emmys
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Quinta Brunson; Jimmy Kimmel
Quinta Brunson Jokes She Might 'Punch' Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Stunt During Her Win Fell Flat
Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night Monologue!
Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look
Tyler James Williams arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Tyler James Williams on Emmys Red Carpet Recalled Being 'a Very Serious Child' at 4 Years Old on Set
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!