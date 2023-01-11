Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Renewed Through 2025: 'I Am So Thrilled'

Sherri premiered in 2022 in the place of The Wendy Williams Show

By
Published on January 11, 2023 11:37 AM
Sherri Renewed for Additional Seasons Through 2025
Photo: Sherri

Expect to see Sherri Shepherd on the small screen for many years to come!

Her talk show, Sherri, has officially been greenlit for two more seasons, covering the 2024-2025 television season.

In a statement, Shepherd, 55, shared her excitement for even more laughs to come on the daytime talk show.

"I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years," she said. "I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a 'good time,' just like my theme song says."

Sherri Renewed for Additional Seasons Through 2025
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shepherd added, "I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience."

The syndication company also shared its excitement for Sherri's continued presence.

"We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful and her show would become a long-term talk franchise," Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said. "Our thanks go to our good friends and longtime partners at FOX, who shared in our enthusiasm and have renewed their faith in Sherri with this long-term commitment."

Sherri came about after Shepherd began filling in for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. As Williams' long-running daytime talk series was taken off-air, Sherri was born and took over its predecessor's previous time slot.

Sherri Renewed for Additional Seasons Through 2025
Sherri

At the time her series was announced, Shepherd spoke of Williams's legacy during a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

"She made her own path. What Wendy does, nobody can recreate — none of the guest hosts. That is specific, Wendy created that," Shepherd said. "The 'spill the tea,' and she'd sit there and be like, 'You know what I'm talkin' about.'"

Shepherd continued, "So I love that, and I love her fearlessness, and that is something that I want to emulate and keep going. She opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

Sherri airs weekdays in national syndication (check local listings).

Related Articles
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
jennifer hudson
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
Amanda Seyfried attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'
Evan Peters accepts the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Evan Peters Wins Golden Globe for 'Dahmer' : 'I Sincerely Hope Some Good Came Out of It'
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya Wins 2023 Golden Globes Best Television Actress in a Drama Series
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Gets Flood of Texts While Reading Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for 'Abbott Elementary' Win
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, Lady Gaga
Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes 2023
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner Says Major Flooding Kept Him from Attending 2023 Golden Globes: 'I'm Just So Sorry'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman