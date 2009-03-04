Sherri Shepherd's Life to Inspire Sitcom

Arlene Richie/JPI
People Staff
March 04, 2009 09:30 AM

The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is leaning on her own life for a new comedy series being developed for Lifetime.

The show, to star Shepherd, centers around a wife who accepts her spouse’s wandering ways – and lets his mistress and illegitimate child move into her household, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Besides The View, Shepherd, 41, also appeared as brother Robert’s police-force partner on CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond and, more recently, has had recurring roles on NBC’s 30 Rock and ABC’s Less Than Perfect.
Stephen M. Silverman

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now