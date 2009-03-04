Sherri Shepherd's Life to Inspire Sitcom

The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is leaning on her own life for a new comedy series being developed for Lifetime.

The show, to star Shepherd, centers around a wife who accepts her spouse’s wandering ways – and lets his mistress and illegitimate child move into her household, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Besides The View, Shepherd, 41, also appeared as brother Robert’s police-force partner on CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond and, more recently, has had recurring roles on NBC’s 30 Rock and ABC’s Less Than Perfect.

– Stephen M. Silverman