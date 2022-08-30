Sherri Shepherd 'Took 15 Pages of Notes' from Oprah Winfrey About Her New Daytime Show

Sherri Shepherd talked to the talk show legend ahead of the launch of her daytime series, Sherri, which will premiere on Sept. 12

By
Published on August 30, 2022
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Photo: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment/Getty

Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from the best.

In preparation for the launch of her daytime series, Sherri, which will premiere on Sept. 12, Shepherd, 55, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Oprah Winfrey, 68, had called her to offer input on running a talk show.

"I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up," Shepherd said Monday, adding to the outlet that she had texted Winfrey "two or three times" before receiving the call.

"I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped, and I couldn't write anymore," she added jokingly. "I said, hold on, I have to commit this to memory because nobody will believe that I'm talking to and laughing with Oprah."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Sherri Shepherd attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Shepherd continued, "One thing I took from Oprah is, she said, 'Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it's about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It's your responsibility. You're in charge of the energy that is on your show.'"

"I felt that because I was like, 'damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh.' But it's true, it's the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah," Shepherd shared.

Winfrey rose to fame as a talk show host in 1986, helming the groundbreaking The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran to 2011 and was the highest-rated talk show of its kind in television history.

Shepherd, a massive fan of the talk show legend, also told EW that she is "literally going to frame the 15 pages of notes."

"I'm not even throwing them away. Those will be in my memoirs, my biopic, the notes will be on the wall," she added. "If I could've recorded Oprah, I would've, because I said that nobody is going to believe this."

After serving as Wendy Williams' season-long guest host, the former View co-host announced her very own talk show, Sherri, on Fox in February.

While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Shepherd teased fans about how talk show hosts such as Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres had inspired her new series.

"I think if you picture the inspiration of Oprah [Winfrey], the fun of Ellen [DeGeneres], and then that joy and laughter in between is all Sherri," she said.

As she geared up for the new gig, she acknowledged there are "a lot of things that go into" the process of launching a talk show, but her background in the industry had undoubtedly prepared her for the big moment.

"Theme song, what [are] the segments that you're going to do, what are you going to talk about? Everything that I've done up until this point is preparing me for that," she told PEOPLE.

"I love pop culture. I cohost a show called Dish Nation, but that's all we do is pop culture," she continued. "Doing The View, I've learned to be curious about people to interview folks. I've learned to be unapologetically me from being on The View, sitting between Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg. I do stand-up where I stand in front of people for 90 minutes, and I have to make you laugh for 90 minutes. So, all of these things."

