Sherri Shepherd Says She's 'Truly Concerned' for Wendy Williams: 'She's Going Through a Lot'

Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd will be launching her own self-titled talk show this September, after guest hosting for Williams

Sherri Shepherd is wishing Wendy Williams all the best, even after Williams said she won't be watching Shepherd's new daytime talk show.

In an Instagram Live on Saturday, the actress and comedian responded to recent comments Williams made about Shepard taking over her daytime slot.

"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show and that's okay," Shepherd said when asked about the remarks, ET Canada reported. "You know, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy."

"She's going through a lot," Shepherd added, asking viewers to keep Willians in their thoughts. "I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now. I'm truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her."

Shepherd, 55, began sporadically guest hosting for Williams, 57, on The Wendy Williams Show last fall, while Williams stepped back due to ongoing health struggles (the premiere date for season 13 was delayed twice amid her ongoing health issues). In February, the decision to end The Wendy Williams Show was made, with producers announcing Shepherd's own daytime series — aptly named Sherri — taking its place.

Shepherd's show will air in September.

Bill Bellamy stops by as Sherri Shepherd guest hosts The Wendy Williams Show Credit: Jason DeCrow/The Wendy Williams Show

The latter sat down with Williams for an Instagram interview on Friday, where he asked Williams about Sherri.

"I like her but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," Williams said of Shepherd. "You know what I'm saying? Anyway, I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time."

Williams also said she'll return to The Wendy Williams Show, though she didn't say when. "I wish I was there, I wish I was there right now to talk about it and talk about it with you," she said of her hardships off-screen. "But because they already put people there, you guys are already in position, you guys are able to talk about. But I'm glad that I'm able to talk about it when I come back."

Earlier this month, Shepherd told Deadline that she is "so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her."

"If it wasn't for Wendy the eyes wouldn't have been on me," Shepherd said. "I'm so thankful to her."

When asked if Williams would be invited to appear on the new series, Shepherd responded with "of course."