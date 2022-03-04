Sherri Shepherd's new talk show, Sherri, will take the place of The Wendy Williams Show on Fox in September

Sherri Shepherd Says She's 'So Thankful' for Wendy Williams: 'We're All Praying for Her'

Sherri Shepherd is grateful for Wendy Williams.

The comedian and actress, 54, said she's "so thankful" for Williams after announcing she'd launch her own talk show in Williams' place. "I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done," Shepherd told Deadline.

The Sex Lives of College Girls star added: "I'm thankful because if it wasn't for Wendy the eyes wouldn't have been on me. I'm so thankful to her. We're all praying for her."

Shepherd began sporadically guest hosting for Williams, 57, on The Wendy Williams Show last year, while Williams stepped back due to ongoing health struggles. The decision to end The Wendy Williams Show was made in February, with Shepherd's own daytime series Sherri taking its place. Shepherd's show will air in September.

When asked if Williams would be invited to appear on the new series, Shepherd responded with "of course."

Shepherd also clarified that she hasn't spoken to Williams directly since the news of her new show. "It's not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other's phone numbers," she said. "Wendy knows me because I've sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it's not like she doesn't know me but we're not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it."

Williams' rep, Howard Bragman, previously issued a statement on the decision to end The Wendy Williams Show on Feb. 22. "She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show,' " he said. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

A new slate of guest hosts, including Shepherd, Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Carson Kressley, will step in for the month of March.