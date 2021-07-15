Sherri Shepherd Says Jamie Foxx Owes Her $50 for a Haircut Back in the '90s

“You owe me $50, Jamie Foxx,” Sherri Shepherd said on this week’s episode of PEOPLE in the ‘90s podcast

Sherri Shepherd remembers life in the '90s as "full of freedom, fun, and [...] wanting to be those girls I saw on TV." The former co-host of The View joins this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, where she shares a little-known bit of Hollywood trivia: actor/singer/producer Jamie Foxx owes her a cool $50.

"He might deny it to this day. He might act like he don't. Oh, he might have little memory blasts, but, yes, he does owe me $50," Shepherd tells PEOPLE in the '90s hosts Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal.

The Everybody Loves Raymond actor goes on to share a bit of backstory. "I think it was the final call back or something for In Living Color, it was some audition he was going for, and he didn't have any money," Shepherd explains. "And it was one of those days where his girlfriend had put him out."

Shepherd continues, "He used to date this girl [...] She made him sign a contract that if he made it big, she was going to take like 75% of everything he made. But he needed a place to stay, so he signed it.

"So he was with this girl. [...] and every time she came to the comedy club, ooh, she was jealous of every dag-gone body. She would come to the comedy club [and] Jamie would go out the back room."

When the relationship ended, Foxx was in a bit of a bind. "She put him out and he didn't have any money. And I loaned him $50, and he never gave it back to me. And if you talk to him and he coming at, 'I don't remember.' No, you owe me $50, Jamie Foxx."

There are no hard feelings between the pair -- Shepherd looks back at her friendship with Foxx with fond memories.

"I just remember Jamie Foxx getting on stage and he'd do these characters that just would have you cracking up," she says.

Comedians take center stage in this episode of the podcast, as hosts Sheeler and Lavinthal discuss the March 29, 1993 edition of PEOPLE, featuring Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold on the cover. Shepherd reflects on the golden age of TV when comedians created and starred in their own sitcoms, explaining that during that time, she worked at an office before making it big.

"I was a legal secretary and legal secretaries, we go to work, we go home, and then at eight o'clock we go to bed, and get up and do it all over again," Shepherd explains. "And I wanted to do something wild and something different, and we decided to go to The Comedy Store."

The evening ended up changing Shepherd's life. "I just remember being there and it was like being at home and this excitement, and I had people laughing around me. And when Andrew Dice Clay got on stage, that's when he was doing 'Hickory dickory dock, your mouth is on my…' you know.

"The women were getting mad at him and the woman in front of me, she turns around and she goes, 'You could do that. You're as funny as him,' " Shepherd remembers. "And it just planted this seed of going, "Gosh, could I do it?"

She remembers Clay and fellow comedian Eddie Griffin encouraging her to try standup.