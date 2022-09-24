Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment

Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey.

On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her audience to see.

"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," she said in a clip uploaded to YouTube.

As she kneeled down next to the flowers, she continued, "I'm going to do everything from right here next to my flowers from Oprah."

SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

Shepherd later walked to her chair after her crew jokingly told her she couldn't host her show sitting next to the wagon.

"I got to go WWOD, 'What Would Oprah Do,'" Shepherd said while sporting a similar outfit as Winfrey during the memorable moment in which Winfrey revealed her new look on her show in 1988 by wheeling out a wagon loaded with fat to represent the 67 pounds she had shed. On that episode, Winfrey sported a pair of size 10 Calvin Klein jeans.

"I'm going to dress like Oprah today. I may not have the meat but I've got the flowers," she continued her monologue. "I was trying to find a wig like Oprah, but I think they retired it, and it's at the Smithsonian."

Prior to starting her new gig earlier this month, Shepherd shared she had received guidance from Winfrey revealing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Winfrey, 68, had called her to offer input on running a talk show.

"I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up," Shepherd said, adding to the outlet that she had texted Winfrey "two or three times" before receiving the call.

"I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped, and I couldn't write anymore," she added jokingly. "I said, 'Hold on, I have to commit this to memory because nobody will believe that I'm talking to and laughing with Oprah.'"

Shepherd continued, "One thing I took from Oprah is, she said, 'Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it's about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It's your responsibility. You're in charge of the energy that is on your show.'"

"I felt that because I was like, 'Damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh.' But it's true, it's the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah," Shepherd shared.

Winfrey rose to fame as a talk show host in 1986, helming the groundbreaking The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran to 2011 and was the highest-rated talk show of its kind in television history.

Shepherd, a massive fan of the talk show legend, also told EW that she is "literally going to frame the 15 pages of notes."

"I'm not even throwing them away. Those will be in my memoirs, my biopic, the notes will be on the wall," she added at the time. "If I could've recorded Oprah, I would've, because I said that nobody is going to believe this."