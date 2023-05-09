Sherri Shepherd Recalls Dismal 'Family Feud' Run: 'Steve Harvey Actually Said I Was 1 of the 3 Worst Players'

Sherri Shepherd knows she wasn't firing on all cylinders during her appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

The comedic actress and television host, 56, reminisced about her rocky Celebrity Family Feud appearance in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at ABC News Studios' new series The Game Show Show.

"Let me tell you something about that Family Feud. I don't know who they [asked]," Shepherd begins, referencing the people surveyed to provide the answers on the board.

"They were like, 'We asked 100 people the question,' and we would always get it wrong," she continues. "And I said, 'Steve, where you going? Calabasas? You ain't asking nobody in the 'hood. We giving you good answers.'"

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Clips from Shepherd's 2018 appearance showcase her many misfires, including her shouting a shocking (and unpopular) answer to host Steve Harvey's question about "something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom." The Sherri host then recalled a Harvey's blunt assessment of her performance.

"Steve Harvey said, 'If you lose, you will be the laughingstock of all the comics,'" she recalls, noting how "every single answer" she gave during the lightning round was incorrect. "Steve Harvey actually said I was one of the three worst players in the history of Family Feud."

Even though her Celebrity Family Feud run featured major misses, Shepherd and her team still triumphed in the Fast Money round, collecting a whopping $25,000 for the Summit View School.

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Shepherd's game show stint is among the many moments set to be explored on ABC News Studios' new series The Game Show Show.

The four-part series, debuting Wednesday, will examine the history and impact of the game show genre, spanning 80 years of American culture. Icons of the genre that will be featured on the show include Drew Carey, Vanna White, Ken Jennings, Chuck Woolery, Amy Schneider, Bob Eubanks, Howie Mandel and Wayne Brady.

The Game Show Show premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.