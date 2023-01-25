Entertainment TV Sherri Shepherd Recalls Her First Phone Call from Oprah Winfrey: 'I Almost Passed Out' In an exclusive essay for PEOPLE, Shepherd talks about her admiration for Winfrey, shares lessons she's learned from the media icon and remembers the first time Winfrey gave her a call By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment/Getty As the old adage goes, Oprah Winfrey walked so Sherri Shepherd could run. Well, maybe the saying doesn't go exactly like that, but the idea is the same. Winfrey, 68, who became the host of the highest-rated daytime TV talk show in history, thanks to the national syndication of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986, opened doors and pushed the limits of what was possible for women in media — especially Black women — some of whom who perhaps one day would want to do what Winfrey did. Today, the Emmy winner is a media maven, having branched out beyond television into the world of film, books, theater, radio and philanthropy, to name just a few areas she's touched. She's one of the richest women in America, and shortly before The Oprah Winfrey Show ended in 2011 after 25 seasons, she literally founded her OWN television network (the Oprah Winfrey Network). Sherri Shepherd 'Took 15 Pages of Notes' from Oprah Winfrey About Her New Daytime Show Shepherd, 55, is one of the many women who looks to Winfrey for inspiration. But for Shepherd, the connection is also personal, as she herself is not only an actor, comedian and best-selling author, but she's also a Daytime Emmy Award-winning host, too, having gone from co-hosting The View from 2007 to 2014 to hosting her own daytime TV talk show, Sherri. In an exclusive essay written for PEOPLE ahead of Black History Month, Shepherd praises Winfrey for her vanguard spirit and unending wisdom, and she even details the first time she got a call from Winfrey. Sherri Shepherd. David Livingston/Getty Sherri Shepherd Announces Return to Daytime TV with Her Own Talk Show 'Sherri' : 'My Dream Come True' Oprah is a pioneering media mogul who paved the way for women—and especially Black women—in television. The foundation she set opened the doors so that I and women who look like me could have a daytime talk show. Every time I get to speak to her, it's a master class. I walk away with a notebook full of her gems of wisdom. I am so grateful she answers my calls (and challenges me to be greater and intentional about the energy I give my audience). In fact, when Oprah first called me back in 2009-ish, she said, "This is Oprah Winfrey. Gayle told me you do a great impression of me." I almost passed out. RELATED VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Looks Back on What She Learned from The View We had a 40-minute conversation and laughed about everything under the sun. (And yes, I did my Lady O impression!) She's a once-in-a-lifetime TV icon, an actress, an advocate of literature, a patron of theater and the arts, and the biggest proponent of educating young girls. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. But more than anything, Oprah Winfrey has been a champion of a better humanity, and I'm blessed to call her a friend. I don't take it for granted.