Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced Tuesday that they are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage

Sherri Shepherd Reacts to Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Split: 'I Am Sorry This Union Didn't Work'

Sherri Shepherd is sharing her thoughts on Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's split.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, are filing for divorce, and Shepherd reacted to the news on her Instagram page later that day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not gonna lie … this news completely f***d me up," the View alum, 54, began in the caption. "Just goes to show you - you can have all the tools and best intentions … you can post all day how happy you are on social media."

She continued, "At the end of the day nobody knows what goes on inside your home and how much work it takes to make a marriage actually work. I am sorry this Union didn't work out … don't know if I am in fairytale land, but I still hope it does."

"No matter what, I wish @meagangood & @devonfranklin the very best," Shepherd wrote. "Thank you both for giving me hope & inspiring me to try this thing called 'marriage' again ❤️ (although at my age, that celibacy thing is out the window!)"

"Wow!! Yes sister, to everything you said here!! I know they will both be fine!!" actress Terri Vaughn commented on her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Good and Franklin, who met working on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012. Their split follows nine years of marriage.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they said in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

Meagan Good and Devon Franklin, Sherri Shepherd Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty; Inset: Paras Griffin/Getty

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," they continued.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the statement concluded.

The former couple frequently documented their romance for their fans, even writing the bestselling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.