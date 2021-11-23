"I can't wait to come back to play again," Sherri Shepherd said

Sherri Shepherd Is Returning to Guest Host Wendy Williams' Talk Show: 'I Am Grateful to Wendy'

Sherri Shepherd is making her way back to The Wendy Williams Show.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Shepherd, 54, will return to guest host the popular daytime series amid Wendy Williams' ongoing health issues. Just ahead of the holidays, the former View co-host will host the show from Dec. 13 through Dec. 17.

Shepherd last appeared on the series during the first week of November. At the time, her turn as guest host earned The Wendy Williams Show its highest ratings of the season.

"I had so much fun the first time around, I can't wait to come back to play again," Shepherd said in a statement.

"I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show. It's not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years," the Dish Nation host continued. "I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy's fans for trusting me to host for another week. It's been a dream come true, and I can't wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel good excitement when I return in December."

Shepherd also shared the news on social media. "You shouted it out and the powers that be heard! @wendyshow asked me back! Thank you #wendywilliams for giving me the chance and all of the Fans for your support! I am screaming!!!♥️," she wrote on Instagram.

The syndicated program's 13th season kicked off on Oct. 18 without Williams. Previously, the show's return was delayed as Williams, 57, faced health struggles.

The season 13 premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was initially pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health concerns. When the premiere date was delayed once more to Oct. 18, the show revealed that Williams had recovered from COVID-19 but was still battling other health problems.

The Wendy Williams Show tapped a list of stars to appear in her place, including Whitney Cummings, Michael Rapaport and Jerry Springer.

Leah Remini also guest-hosted during the show's premiere week and the season's debut episode kicked off with a "Hot Topics" panel led by Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo.