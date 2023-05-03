Sherri Shepherd Got Inspiration from Rosie O'Donnell to Help Sunny Hostin Boost 'View' Salary: 'Stick Together!'

Sherri Shepherd knows the importance of paying it forward.

On the latest episode of Sherri, Sunny Hostin revealed that the 56-year-old daytime television show host helped her to get a better salary when joining The View full-time in 2016.

"I don't even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call," Hostin, 54, told Shepherd, who co-hosted the ABC talk show from 2007 to 2014. "I don't know how you got my number... and you were like, 'I heard you're coming on the show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm joining the show.'"

She added: "She was like, 'Did they give you a car stipend?' I was like, 'No'... and I was like, 'Let me get my deal sheet out.' And you basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there and you also gave me Jenny McCarthy's salary."

Hostin shared that Shepherd "got me paid," adding, "You gave me everyone's salaries and I went back to my agent and I was like, 'You did not get me enough money.'"

Shepherd then credited her former View co-host Rosie O'Donnell with giving her the idea to share her salary.

"Rosie O'Donnell gave me everybody's salaries and hers, and you gotta pay it forward," she said. "You gotta stick together!"

Back in 2018, Shepherd revealed to PEOPLE that she would have had a completely different salary on The View without the guidance of the comedian, 61.

"I tell people what I make, if you're doing a talk show … because Rosie O'Donnell did it for me," Shepherd said at the time. "She told me what she made so I would know how to go in and negotiate. If Rosie O'Donnell had not told me what her salary was, I would've gotten something so low. I'm not gonna lie, I made a lot of money on The View."

She continued, "So when people do talk shows and they come to me, I say, 'This is what I made, this is what you need to ask for, this is what they will do,' because otherwise you don't know. … Nobody shares, and as women, we have to do that."

