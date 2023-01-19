Sherri Shepherd Says She and Barbara Walters 'Could Talk About Sex All Day Long — She Had Advice for Days'

"I think that not enough people really got to see what a bawdy sense of humor Barbara had," Sherri Shepherd said of her late View costar Barbara Walters

Published on January 19, 2023 01:36 PM
Sherri Shepherd, Barbara Walters
Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Not every conversation Sherri Shepherd had with Barbara Walters was suitable for work — even though much of their work together involved digging into "Hot Topics" on The View.

Shepherd and the pioneering newswoman, who died on Dec. 30 at age 93, frequently spent time together off set, laughing at racy jokes and sharing spicy details of their days with each other over dinner.

"For me, I connected with Barbara's sense of humor. I think that not enough people really got to see what a bawdy sense of humor Barbara had," Shepherd, 55, told E! News. "When she would tell me, not ask, tell me we are going to go to dinner, I would shake in my boots because I was just like, 'What did I do now? And why do we need to go to dinner?'"

She continued, "But when we would get to the restaurant, she was like a queen when she was ordering things. But then we would talk, it was like literally, she was my mom."

There was no limit to what Shepherd and Walters would discuss.

"We would talk and laugh. Literally, we could talk about sex all day long — she had advice for days," recalled Shepherd.

Barbara Walters The View - SHERRI SHEPHERD, BARBARA WALTERS
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Shepherd and Walters grew close while co-hosting The View and remained friends in the years since their departure from the series.

Shortly after Walters' passing, Shepherd recalled the moment when the broadcast legend officially left The View, which she'd created in 1997, after 17 years.

"She said, 'Dear, I love you,'" Shepherd recalled to her Sherri audience earlier this month.

"The doors opened and she stepped into the elevator and I started crying," she continued. "Y'all know I'm a crier. I started boohoo-ing. And as the elevator doors close, she [yells back] 'What are you crying for?'"

