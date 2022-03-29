Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport to Continue Guest Hosting Wendy Williams Show in April

Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport will begin their respective Wendy Williams Show guest-hosting stints in April after the show's planned spring hiatus

Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport's time guest hosting of The Wendy Williams Show continues.

On Tuesday, the syndicated program announced that Shepherd, 54, and Rapaport, 52, will be back to take over for host Wendy Williams in the month of April. Shepherd's stint will begin on April 19 and will conclude on April 25 when Rapaport returns to the series to wrap up the month.

Before Shepherd and Rapaport make their way back to the show's New York City studio, The Wendy Williams Show will go on a spring hiatus. The break from airing was planned in advance, according to the press release.

Williams' extended absence from her popular talk show began last fall. At the time, the premiere date for season 13 was delayed twice amid her ongoing health issues.

Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer and Terrence J were among a long list of stars that stepped in and helped guest host. But Shepherd, in particular, proved to be a fan favorite and she even brought in season-high ratings during her original run in November.

It was announced in February that Shepherd was getting her own talk show, Sherri, which will take over the time slot of Williams' show once it concludes after more than a decade on-air.

"I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall," Shepherd said in a previous statement. "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey."

Currently, Williams, 57, has been speaking out amid her ongoing legal battle with Wells Fargo.

The bank is preventing her from accessing "several million dollars" from her accounts because she's "of unsound mind," according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Williams in February. Because of this claim, Wells Fargo has requested a guardian for the TV personality's property.

"They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that," she recently said on Good Morning America. "I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

Later addressing the matter on her personal Instagram account, Williams pleaded for Wells Fargo, her former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, and her former manager, Bernie Young, to allow her to "have access" to her money.

"My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money," Williams said. "I want my money. This is not fair."