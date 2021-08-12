Sherlock Actress Una Stubbs Dies at 84: 'What a Talent'

Una Stubbs died on Thursday following an illness, according to her longtime agent

Una Stubbs — the English actress known for her work in iconic British shows such as Sherlock, EastEnders and Till Death Do Us Part — has died. She was 84.

Stubbs died on Thursday following an illness, her longtime agent, Rebecca Blond, told BBC News.

"Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh," a statement from her family read. "We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

Stubbs had an illustrious acting career spanning over 50 years, making her big break in the 1963 film Summer Holiday, which starred Cliff Richard, before landing the part of Rita Rawlins in Till Death Us Do Part.

She reprised her role in the sitcom's follow-ups Till Death... and In Sickness and in Health.

Her other TV credits include Worzel Gummidge, The Worst Witch, EastEnders, Call the Midwife, Agatha Christie's Marple, Midsomer Murders and Keeping Up Appearances.

Una Stubbs Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Una Stubbs (right) in Sherlock | Credit: BBC/Hartswood Films /Everett

Stubbs appeared opposite of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in all 13 episodes of Sherlock, as well as the 93-minute special "The Abominable Bride," playing the titular detective's landlady Mrs. Hudson.

In addition to her work in television, Stubbs was also a gifted actress on stage.

"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend," Blond told BBC News.

"She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist," she added of Stubbs.

In the wake of Stubbs' death, many of her former costars and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects.

"It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs," Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss tweeted. "She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."

In a tribute, Steven Moffat wrote on his Instagram: "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out."

"What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet," Moffat, who co-created the series with Gatiss, continued. "I don't know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge … and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock."