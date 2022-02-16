Sheriff's Office Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Bob Saget's Family to Block Release of Death Records

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that the public has a "right to know" about the investigation into Bob Saget's death after his widow and daughters sued to block the release of information

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has issued a response after the widow and children of Bob Saget filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, plus his three daughters, — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday to stop further release of documents related to the 65-year-old's death. Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room Jan. 9.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE in response to the lawsuit, the Sheriff's Office said, "While we are sensitive to the family's concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public's right to know."

In court records obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, Rizzo and Saget's daughters claimed the release of additional details of the investigation "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

They requested to keep the investigation findings confidential going forward, and also requested an injunction to halt the release of reports, audio, video recordings and photographs.

Additionally, the family asked for information and materials about Saget's death to be exempt from public records requests, claiming in the lawsuit that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

Saget's family confirmed to PEOPLE Feb. 9 that the late Full House star died after suffering head trauma. He was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida after performing a stand-up routine the night before.

The family said authorities found that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved in his death.

After Saget's family shared their statement, the medical examiner also released their findings, ruling Saget's death accidental. The autopsy released by the medical examiner pointed to an "unwitnessed fall backward" that resulted in blunt force head trauma, plus skull fractures and brain injuries.

Following the release of Saget's autopsy, Dr. Roshini Raj, an Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone Health, told PEOPLE, "This report shows that the [skull and] brain suffered trauma which led to skull fractures, bruising of the brain and actual bleeding in the space around the brain. This blood can compress the brain and cause death. The coroner determined that this trauma was most likely caused by an accidental fall backward."