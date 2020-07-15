The star said she has been quarantining for a week and a half

RHOA 's Shereé Whitfield Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'It Is No Joke'

Shereé Whitfield is opening about her experience with the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for the respiratory illness, sharing a brief video about her current situation.

Whitfield explained that the reason she has "been M.I.A." is because she has "kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half."

"I just want you guys to know that this is no joke," she admitted of the virus. "I'm feeling much better today. Thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out ... I just have been out of it.'

The 50-year-old shared that she would also be posting an additional Instagram for anyone who may "have any questions" about the coronavirus, or "if you want to know what some of my symptoms were."

"Take care and be safe," she concluded the clip.

Several of Whitfield's followers replied to the video, sending her well-wishes to feel better soon.

"Glad you’re feeling better! 🙏🏼," responded Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.

RHOA's Cynthia Bailey commented, "Oh no!!!! Wishing u a speedy recovery❤️🙏🏽❤️."

Whitfield isn't the only Bravo star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Ramona Singer shared that she and her daughter Avery both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

"We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma," The Real Housewives of New York City star told PEOPLE exclusively.

Looking back, the Bravo star, 63, says she felt mild symptoms in February, but due to lack of information and testing availability at the time — and her coinciding Lyme disease diagnose — she was never tested for the virus.

"I had no energy," she recalls. "I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches."

In early March, both Ramona and her daughter joined her ex-husband Mario Singer in Boca Raton, Florida, to self-isolate together as a family. But when Avery, 24, arrived in the Sunshine State, she began feeling under the weather.

In May, Ramona, Mario and Avery decided to get tested for coronavirus antibodies.

"We all got tested. Avery and I both tested positive, but Mario was negative," she says. "We are all so lucky that we have our health."