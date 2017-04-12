Sherée Whitfield Shades Kenya Moore: 'I Can Put Two of Your Homes in My Unfinished Basement'

If you thought Kenya Moore and Sherée Whitfield were done fighting about their homes now that Moore Manor and Chateau Sherée has finally been completed, boy were you wrong.

In Sunday’s first part of the epic four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the two Housewives go at it get again — and PEOPLE’s got the first look of their epic brawl.

The shade starts right away when Moore explains why she snuck into Whitfield’s unfinished basement during the season finale party.

“I was being shady,” the 46-year-old former Miss USA says. “She sat there and tore my house up down and around the corner — I thought she was a city inspector. She told all of us that she was not going to move in until her house was completely done. ‘It’s gotta make people’s jaws drop when they walk in.’ Mine dropped at the fake marble in the entry!”

Annette Brown/Bravo

She continues — standing up for herself against Whitfield’s critiques that her home didn’t have baseboards or trim.

“I’ve always had baseboards,” Moore says. “I don’t have trim because it’s a modern home. I have two kitchens that were done during my housewarming.”

But Whitfield won’t be checked, boo.

“I can put two of your homes in my unfinished basement,” she says.

The two foes then face off about finances — Moore claiming Whitfield has “a ton of tax leans” and Whitfield saying Moore hadn’t been able to afford toilets for her contractors.”

Asked if both of their contracts have been paid, Moore says yes — but Whitfield gave a more practical answer.

“The ones that should be paid, I have,” she responds.

“You’re like Donald Trump,” host Andy Cohen quips, to the delight of Whitfield.

Knowing these ladies, that’s just the beginning of their battle.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.