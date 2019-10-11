Shepard Smith Leaves Fox News After Over 20 Years with the Network

Image zoom Shep Smith FOX News Channel

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured broadcasters is leaving the network.

Shepard Smith announced on Friday that he is stepping down from his roles as chief news anchor and managing editor of the breaking news unit and anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting. Today’s show was his last one.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave FOX News and begin a new chapter,” he said in a statement. “After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

Jay Wallace, president & executive editor of FOX News Media, also released a statement: “Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry. His integrity and outstanding reporting from the field helped put FOX News on the map and there is simply no better breaking news anchor who has the ability to transport a viewer to a place of conflict, tragedy, despair or elation through his masterful delivery. We are proud of the signature reporting and anchoring style he honed at FOX News, along with everything he accomplished here during his monumental 23-year tenure. While this day is especially difficult as his former producer, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”

According to Fox News, Smith was one of the network’s original hires in 1996. He has covered news events like the Boston Marathon bombing, the election of Pope Francis and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.