Shepard Smith Joins CNBC as Anchor of Evening News Program After Fox News Exit

Smith, who left Fox News last fall after 23 years, will anchor a new one-hour evening news program titled The News with Shepard Smith, airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The newscast, set to launch this fall, will "cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career," according to a press release.

Smith, 56, will also assume the new roles of CNBC's chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor, in addition to serving as executive editor of his program.

"Gathering and reporting the news has been my life's work," Smith said in a statement. "I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad."

"CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC's vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective," he continued. "I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines."

Hoffman said, "Information is coming at us from every direction. If we're not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse. We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We're thrilled that Shep, who's built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC."

"Shep's newscast will tap into his extensive experience and deep passion for breaking news, in-depth storytelling and incisive interviews and serve as the perfect bridge between CNBC's daytime investor-focused news programming and the network's aspirational business-oriented entertainment programs in primetime," Hoffman continued.

Smith left Fox News in October 2019, where he served as chief news anchor of the network, managing editor of the breaking news division and anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting. His slot was replaced by anchor Bill Hemmer.

"Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter," Smith said in a statement at the time. "After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged."