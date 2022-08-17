Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Are Not Back Together Despite Weekend Reunion: Source

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have spent time together since their July split — but it's strictly professional, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Southern Charm exes are on "friendly terms" and were seen together over the weekend in Vero Beach, Florida — but the reunion shouldn't spark any fans' hopes of a rekindling.

"They have to work together so they are trying to make it comfortable for everyone," the insider says of Rose, 42, and Green, 27. "It's not romantic."

Rose shared a glimpse into the reunion Tuesday on his Instagram Story. The first snap, shared on Olivia Flowers' Instagram Story, pictured Flowers and Green sitting on a porch bench with Rose.

"I swear this is authentic laughter," he captioned on the candid photo.

The reality star shared a second video, uploaded by Green, which featured their friend group enjoying the summer weather together.

The source adds that Rose and Green will reunite in September for the Southern Charm reunion, as well as at BravoCon in New York City this October.

"It's never fun working with your ex, but they're reality stars," says the source. "This comes with the territory."

The weekend work event was the first public reunion between Green and Rose, who ended their relationship at the end of July. PEOPLE confirmed the split, with a source saying, "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle."

Green confirmed the breakup on Aug. 11 in a conversation on Watch What Happens Live. At the time, she said she and Rose were not in touch.

When host Andy Cohen asked if Green and Rose are "amicable," she responded, "He wants to be, but that's having his cake and eating it too. So, no. I'm not about that. Not for right now, at least."

Green also said she'd "have to assume" that Rose had been unfaithful during their two-year relationship, though she only publicly knows about the "stairwell incident," in which Rose kissed another woman during his relationship with Green.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.