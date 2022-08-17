People.com Entertainment TV Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Are Not Back Together Despite Weekend Reunion: Source A source told PEOPLE Rose and Green and are on "friendly terms" By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 01:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2) Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have spent time together since their July split — but it's strictly professional, a source tells PEOPLE. The Southern Charm exes are on "friendly terms" and were seen together over the weekend in Vero Beach, Florida — but the reunion shouldn't spark any fans' hopes of a rekindling. "They have to work together so they are trying to make it comfortable for everyone," the insider says of Rose, 42, and Green, 27. "It's not romantic." Shep Rose Has Things to 'Figure Out' After Recent Split, Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Says Olivia Flowers/Instagram Rose shared a glimpse into the reunion Tuesday on his Instagram Story. The first snap, shared on Olivia Flowers' Instagram Story, pictured Flowers and Green sitting on a porch bench with Rose. "I swear this is authentic laughter," he captioned on the candid photo. The reality star shared a second video, uploaded by Green, which featured their friend group enjoying the summer weather together. Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz The source adds that Rose and Green will reunite in September for the Southern Charm reunion, as well as at BravoCon in New York City this October. "It's never fun working with your ex, but they're reality stars," says the source. "This comes with the territory." Taylor Ann Green/Instagram Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Split: 'He Refused to Commit,' Source Says The weekend work event was the first public reunion between Green and Rose, who ended their relationship at the end of July. PEOPLE confirmed the split, with a source saying, "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle." Green confirmed the breakup on Aug. 11 in a conversation on Watch What Happens Live. At the time, she said she and Rose were not in touch. When host Andy Cohen asked if Green and Rose are "amicable," she responded, "He wants to be, but that's having his cake and eating it too. So, no. I'm not about that. Not for right now, at least." Green also said she'd "have to assume" that Rose had been unfaithful during their two-year relationship, though she only publicly knows about the "stairwell incident," in which Rose kissed another woman during his relationship with Green. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.