Shep Rose Says He ‘Never Intended to Hurt Anyone’ After Mocking Woman Collecting Cans, Deletes Twitter

Shep Rose is feeling remorseful after sharing an offensive video making fun of a woman collecting cans in New York City.

Although the Southern Charm star, 39, initially refused to apologize, he did tweet out a “Mea culpa” on Tuesday, and on Thursday said he feels “sick” about what happened and that he is going to “take a little break” from social media.

“I feel absolutely sick about all that’s transpired this week,” Rose said on Twitter before deactivating his account.

“I’ve compounded stupidity upon stupidity,” he continued. “Just know that I never intended to hurt anyone. And I do enjoy sharing my adventures and thoughts with you. But I blew it. Anyway, gonna take a little break. And look inward,” Rose concluded the tweet, signing off with a peace sign emoji.

The original video, which was initially uploaded to his Instagram Stories, captured Rose jeering at a woman in the East Village, saying, “Look at me, nice cans! I mean, the cans you have!”

On top of the video, he wrote, “I love double entendres. Yes she was camera shy. But she laughed.”

Rose’s followers were not laughing along with him, however.

“@BravoTV and @Andy what are you gonna do about that disgusting video your employee @ShepRose posted of him drunkenly harassing a woman on the street? What an embarrassment for the @BravoTV network. Is this really the kinda behavior you wanna promote? Get him off TV,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Rose responded to the fan by saying, “Always get a chuckle when people try to send me to the principles [sic] office. I bet you were a scream in high school!”

Several others expressed their disappointment in the reality star, but Rose was firm in his refusal to admit wrong.

“Omg. I offended you! Ok. Here’s the plan, sensitivity training 5 times a week,” he said in a tweet. “Then intensive therapy (hot yoga?) followed by a public flogging in the town square. Then I move to Siberia and live in an igloo for 4 months. At this point. I think I’ll be cleansed of your disapproval.”

To others, he said, “Unfollow then. No big deal.”

On Tuesday, Rose began to change his tune.

“I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night,” the Bravo star said in another tweet. “It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minutes with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But Yeah, wasn’t cool or funny. Mea culpa.”

Southern Charm airs on Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.