Southern Charms' Shep Rose Admits Video Mocking Woman Collecting Cans ‘Wasn’t Cool or Funny’

Shep Rose is addressing the intense backlash over controversial video he shared on Monday.

The Southern Charm star, 39, angered fans when he recorded himself mocking a woman on the street in the East Village in New York City for collecting cans.

Despite initially refusing to apologize for his behavior, Rose issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night,” the Bravo star tweeted. “It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minutes with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But Yeah, wasn’t cool or funny. Mea culpa.”

In the video, initially shared to Rose’s Instagram stories, the reality star could be heard yelling at the woman while she sat on a step stool on the sidewalk and made it clear that she is not interested in being filmed.

I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night. It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minutes with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But Yeah, wasn’t cool or funny. Mea culpa. — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) August 6, 2019

“Look at me, nice cans! I mean, the cans you have!” he jeered in the since-deleted clip (which was captured by a fan) as he panned the camera over to the pile of cans. In response, the woman covered her face and yelled back, “No! No!”

Over the video, Rose wrote, “I love double entendres. Yes she was camera shy. But she laughed.”

After watching the short clip, several Twitter users slammed Rose for his actions and even tagged Andy Cohen, Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, and his costar Patricia Altschul in their scathing messages.

“@BravoTV and @Andy what are you gonna do about that disgusting video your employee @ShepRose posted of him drunkenly harassing a woman on the street? What an embarrassment for the @BravoTV network. Is this really the kinda behavior you wanna promote? Get him off TV,” wrote one fan.

@BravoTV and @Andy what are you gonna do about that disgusting video your employee @ShepRose posted of him drunkenly harassing a woman on the street? What an embarrassment for the @BravoTV network. Is this realy the kinda behavior you wanna promote? Get him off TV. — outtaseitz (@outtaseitz13) August 5, 2019

Rose responded to the fan by writing, “Always get a chuckle when people try to send me to the principles [sic] office. I bet you were a scream in high school!”

In response to another user, who claimed that Rose felt no remorse about his actions and only did it as a “cheap way to get ‘laughs,’ ” the reality star answered with a sarcastic message.

“Omg. I offended you! Ok. Here’s the plan, sensitivity training 5 times a week,” he tweeted. “Then intensive therapy (hot yoga?) followed by a public flogging in the town square. Then I move to Siberia and live in an igloo for 4 months. At this point. I think I’ll be cleansed of your disapproval.”

When others told Rose that they were “disappointed” with his video, the Bravo star simply said, “Unfollow then. No big deal.”

After being asked why he found the video to be funny, Rose tweeted, “Doesn’t matter. You follow me. You can easily get out of the situation. It’s not a binding contract.”

“I am not responsible for your happiness,” he continued. “If I miss the mark in your mind just keep scrolling.”

The reality star was embroiled in more drama just last week, when his Southern Charm costar Madison LeCroy claimed he gave ex-girlfriend Danni Baird chlamydia — which both parties denied.

Rose has clashed with LeCroy since she began dating his pal and costar Austen Kroll, calling the hairstylist and makeup artist “white trash” to her then-boyfriend. LeCroy has condemned Rose and castmate Craig Conover for interfering in relationship with the beer-maker.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.