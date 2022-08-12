Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz

PEOPLE confirmed the Southern Charm couple's split in July

By
Published on August 12, 2022 10:35 AM

It's really over for Southern Charm couple Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, Green, 27, confirmed she's no longer in contact with Rose, 42, after the pair split in July. When asked if things are "amicable" between the former couple, Green said she's not so sure about fostering any kind of relationship with Rose moving forward.

"He wants to be, but that's having his cake and eating it too. So, no," Green told host Andy Cohen. "I'm not about that. Not for right now, at least."

In addition, Green said she'd "have to assume" Rose was not entirely faithful to her during their relationship — not counting the infamous "stairwell" incident, in which Rose admitted to kissing another woman.

Green revealed she's not currently dating after her breakup with Rose, but there is one Bravo-sphere single she has her eye on.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Cohen asked if he could help set her up with anyone in the Bravo universe, to which Green named "Blonde Tom" — or Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules. Schwartz, 39, is in the midst of a divorce from wife Katie Maloney — so, he is single.

"I met him at NBC and Friends and he was just a doll," Green said, adding, "He's very lovely." She ended the TV pickup with finger guns to the camera, and Cohen reminded Green they'll likely cross paths at the upcoming Bravocon convention.

PEOPLE first reported Green and Rose's split in July. According to sources, Rose's infidelity was the leading reason for the split.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source said.

"She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," another insider added. "He'll regret this."

Rose has yet to comment on the split.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers
Shep Rose Has Things to 'Figure Out' After Recent Split, 'Southern Charm' 's Olivia Flowers Says
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Split: 'He Refused to Commit,' Source Says
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo
Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Get Heated (at a Dog Wedding!) as He Slams Her 'Controlling' Ex
Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz Admits He's 'Relearning How to Be Single' amid Divorce from Katie Maloney
Shep Rose
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Teases 'Turbulent' Season with Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green: 'I've Come a Long Way'
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis Reunites with Chleb Ravenell: 'There's Slim Pickings in Charleston'
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz Thinks He and Katie Maloney Are the 'Best Divorcees Ever': 'There's No Tension'
Southern Charm Season 8
'Southern Charm' : Naomie Olindo Returns for Season 8 as Ex Craig Conover Says They 'Hooked Up'
Vanderpump Rules Key Art
'Vanderpump Rules' Renewed by Bravo for Season 10
Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Want Cast to Take 'Sides' in Split
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis 'Can't Keep Trying' and Splits from Chleb Ravenell After a Year
Katie Maloney's Instagram Story
Katie Maloney Moves Into 'Peaceful' New Apartment After Leaving 'Dream Home' With Ex Tom Schwartz
SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Kathryn Calhoun Dennis; SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Venita Aspen
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis Calls Venita Aspen 'Very Condescending' at Her Garden Party
raquel leviss and james kennedy
Raquel Leviss Says She's 'Nervous' About Filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules' with Ex James Kennedy