From 90210 to Preparing for Motherhood: Catching Up with Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech

Shenae Grimes-Beech is used to playing characters on-screen, but now she’s preparing for a new, real-life role: motherhood!

The actress exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on Thursday that she and her husband, British model Josh Beech, are expecting their first child — a baby girl.

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Grimes-Beech, 28, told PEOPLE.

“Well it’s official… I’m definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!” she posted on Instagram.

The pregnancy announcement comes five years after she tied the knot with Josh (she wore an unconventional black wedding gown for their big day) in 2013 — the same year she also said farewell to her 90210 character, Annie Wilson.

Since starring as Wilson on the five-season CW reboot from 2008-13, Grimes-Beech has been cast in a handful of TV movies (The Hazing Secret, Christmas Incorporated, and Sandra Brown’s White Hot, among others) and scored the leading role in this year’s CTV drama The Detail as Detective Jacqueline (Jack) Cooper.

In addition to her on-screen talents, Grimes-Beech recently launched her new YouTube channel and is dedicated to her fashion and beauty blog, Lost in Lala.

“Hello, I’m Shenae and I am lost in Lala. I’m also a professional make-believer, a fashion host/writer/lover, a domestic badass, a dog-mom and a globe-trotter with a curious outlook and outspoken nature,” she writes on her site, which she calls “a virtual home for all of those bits and pieces of me.”

Later this year, Grimes-Beech will welcome her daughter into the world with her husband, who is equally excited to become a parent.

“To say that I am over the moon that we are going to be having a little baby Beech is a huge understatement,” said Beech, who still plans to release music with the Jaguar Bones but is currently focusing on fashion photography. “Life’s about to get a whole lot wilder, and I can’t bloody wait!”