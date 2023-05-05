Shemar Moore's 'Y&R' Return Includes a Touching Tribute to His Late Costar Kristoff St. John — Watch!

Shemar Moore will be having a heartfelt family reunion when he returns to The Young and the Restless next week.

The S.W.A.T. star, 53, reprises the role of Malcolm Winters, who comes back to Genoa City to reconnect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil), nephew Devon (Bryton James), and stepson Nate (Sean Dominic) on Monday's episode of the CBS soap opera.

In a preview of the episode, Malcolm remembers his half-brother Neil Winters, who was played by the late Kristoff St. John.

"There he is," he says while looking up at a portrait of Neil. "Besides, y'all know me, when it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up. Whatever it takes."

In March, Deadline confirmed that Moore would be reprising his fan-favorite role — one that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in 2000 — for an upcoming episode to celebrate the soap's 50th anniversary.

Celebrating the news on Instagram at the time, Moore wrote: "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽"

Moore initially played Malcolm on the series from 1994 until his departure in 2005. He has since returned to the daytime drama multiple times over the years.

Following Moore's tenure on the show, he went on to star in Criminal Minds for 11 years, and currently plays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on CBS's S.W.A.T. He also hosted the musical variety show Soul Train from 1999 to 2003, and helms up clothing brand Baby Girl, which benefits multiple sclerosis research.

Moore's last Y&R appearance came in 2019 when the show aired special tribute episodes to honor St. John after he died suddenly at age 52 in February of that year.

In May 2019, Moore referenced St. John while presenting the award for best drama series at the Daytime Emmys, which Y&R eventually won.

"This year, we had to say goodbye to a good man, a great man, a special individual, Mr. Kristoff St. John," said Moore. "In my opinion he is the most iconic, popular, thorough, professional, talented, big-hearted, generous African-American actor in soap opera history. … Kristoff, we miss you, rest in peace, keep dancing, and we will never, ever forget you, my brother."

Shemar Moore and Kristoff St. John. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"[Kristoff would] want me to shut my mouth, get the party crackin'," Moore joked before announcing the winner.

