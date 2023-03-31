Shemar Moore Is a New Dad Again as Hondo Welcomes Daughter on 'S.W.A.T.' — Meet His Baby Girl!

The actor became a father in real life when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their daughter Frankie in January

Published on March 31, 2023 06:41 PM

Hondo is a new dad!

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Friday night's episode of S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore's character Sergeant Dan "Hondo" Harrelson welcomes a daughter with Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) on the CBS drama.

"Hi there," a tearful Nichelle says to her newborn daughter.

"Hey baby girl," coos Hondo, before telling Nichelle, "We did it baby."

"Yeah, we did it," she replies, as the couple shares a sweet kiss and exchanges "I love yous."

The new parents are soon joined by their family — two proud grandparents beaming as Hondo waves them over.

"Meet your granddaughter," he says to them. "Vivian Carmichael Harrelson."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTylMEhN1h4&t=25s SWAT teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives. Also, Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Paramount+

For Moore, art is truly imitating life. The actor, 52, became a father in real life in January when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their baby girl, Frankie.

Moore first shared his baby news (and his daughter's meaningful due date) during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early January.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said at the time. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Frankie ended up making her debut ahead of schedule, arriving on Jan. 24.

Just six days later, Dizon posted photos of her daughter to Instagram, writing, "I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy," referencing a line from the film Finding Nemo.

She also revealed the baby's full name: "Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE."

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

