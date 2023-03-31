Entertainment TV Shemar Moore Is a New Dad Again as Hondo Welcomes Daughter on 'S.W.A.T.' — Meet His Baby Girl! The actor became a father in real life when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their daughter Frankie in January By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 06:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hondo is a new dad! In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Friday night's episode of S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore's character Sergeant Dan "Hondo" Harrelson welcomes a daughter with Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) on the CBS drama. "Hi there," a tearful Nichelle says to her newborn daughter. "Hey baby girl," coos Hondo, before telling Nichelle, "We did it baby." "Yeah, we did it," she replies, as the couple shares a sweet kiss and exchanges "I love yous." The new parents are soon joined by their family — two proud grandparents beaming as Hondo waves them over. "Meet your granddaughter," he says to them. "Vivian Carmichael Harrelson." Paramount+ Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy' For Moore, art is truly imitating life. The actor, 52, became a father in real life in January when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their baby girl, Frankie. Moore first shared his baby news (and his daughter's meaningful due date) during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early January. "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said at the time. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie Frankie ended up making her debut ahead of schedule, arriving on Jan. 24. Just six days later, Dizon posted photos of her daughter to Instagram, writing, "I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy," referencing a line from the film Finding Nemo. WATCH: Shemar Moore Hosts a Cornhole Showdown at His L.A. Mansion with S.W.A.T. Co-stars She also revealed the baby's full name: "Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS.