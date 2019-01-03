Criminal Minds Alum Shemar Moore Shares Shirtless '2019 Chill Mode Selfie for My Baby Girls'

Shemar Moore is giving Criminal Minds fans a belated Christmas gift.

The 48-year-old actor channeled his inner Derek Morgan — the character he played on the series — in a shirtless selfie he shared to Instagram late Wednesday night.

Showing off just a hint of his underwear, Moore gazed up at the camera with an alluring expression as he looped one thumb over the waistband of his white bottoms.

“2019 Chill Mode selfie for my BABY GIRLS!!! 😘😘😘” he wrote, borrowing his character’s signature nickname for Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness.

“Holiday eating got my abs a little shy 🧐 give me a month in the gym … ab game will be back 💪🏾,” Moore added.

Aside from using the “Baby Girl” phrase to playfully connect with his fans on social media, Moore has leveraged it for an important charitable cause.

The S.W.A.T. actor’s Baby Girl clothing brand — which offers shorts, beanies, nightclothes and more — helps fund research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

“Thank you for helping us keep the FIGHT for the CURE of MS ALIVE!!! Part of the proceeds from Baby Girl are donated to the National MS Society to aid in MS research. Stay SILLY n SEXY!!!” the brand’s site reads.

Shemar Moore Shemar Moore/Instagram

In a September interview with PEOPLE Now, Moore revealed he “bought a gym” to help him stay in shape for his current role as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T.

“It says S.W.A.T. on it — they use it in the show, actually,” he shared of the workout digs. “We’re all trying to work out at least three days a week, if not more.”

“If I’m doing it right, I’m working out three or four days a week, two hours a day,” Moore said. “We’re constantly pushing ourselves physically to look the part.”