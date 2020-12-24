Shemar Moore Reveals COVID Diagnosis, Reassures Fans He Feels 'Fine Now'

"I WILL BE OKAY!!!! This is a hard time for ALL OF US," the actor wrote

Shemar Moore has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former Criminal Minds star, 50, announced on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, sharing a post on Instagram while reassuring his fans about the state of his condition.

"I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago.... I am gonna stay wrapping presents... Yes... I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!" he wrote in the post.

Moore said he initially thought he had food poisoning after experiencing "chills and aches all day." He added that he still has his sense of smell and taste (as a common symptom of the coronavirus is loss of smell and taste) and that he has "no cough, no runny nose."

"I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!!" the actor continued. "My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best... my last year and a half has not been the best... but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!"

"This is a hard time for ALL OF US... the WORLD!!! But... I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!" Moore added. "Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!"

He ended his note with the hashtag "wear a mask."

Several fans sent him well wishes and a speedy recovery in the comments section of his post.

"Virtual hugs luv and here’s to a better 2021 ! xx," one fan wrote. Another added, "Take care, this year I also lost my mom, trying to stay positive and see the light."

Earlier this year, Moore mourned the loss of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, who died in February at the age of 76. In an emotional Instagram post, the S.W.A.T. star cried while sharing memories of his mother with fans.

"I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don’t know life without this woman. I don’t know what to do but I will figure it out because that’s what she would want," he said. "Everything I’ve accomplished is because of this amazing woman. My mother is gone, she ain’t here no more. But she’s here."

While Moore said her cause of death is still unknown, the actor revealed that she suffered from heart problems. She was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.

As of Thursday morning, over 18,512,200 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 326,413 people have died since the start of the pandemic, according to a New York Times database.