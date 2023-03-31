Shemar Moore to Reprise Role on 'The Young and The Restless' for Show's 50th Anniversary Season

The S.W.A.T. actor will reprise his fan-favorite role of Malcolm Winters for the May 8 episode

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 31, 2023 10:03 PM
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Actor Shemar Moore visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 02, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Shemar Moore is ready to help celebrate The Young and the Restless's 50th birthday on CBS.

The actor, who rose to fame in 1994 as Malcolm Winters on the hit soap opera — a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in 2000 — is returning to reprise his fan-favorite role on May 8, according to Deadline.

In the special episode, which will celebrate the soap's milestone anniversary that took place earlier this week on March 26, Moore will reconnect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Celebrating the news on Instagram Friday, Moore, 52, wrote: "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽"

Moore initially played Malcolm on the series from 1994 until his departure in 2005. He has since returned to the daytime drama multiple times over the years.

His last appearance came in 2019 when the show aired special tribute episodes to honor his late castmate and onscreen brother, Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters. St. John died suddenly at age 52 on Feb. 3, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: The Young and The Restless. Shemar Moore on set. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty

Following Moore's tenure on the show, he went on to star in Criminal Minds for 11 years, and currently plays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on CBS's S.W.A.T. He also hosted the musical variety show Soul Train from 1999 to 2003, and helms up clothing brand Baby Girl, which benefits multiple sclerosis research.

Aside from his professional life, the actor became a father in January when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their baby girl, Frankie.

He revealed he was expecting earlier that month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared, noting that his baby's due date was the exact same day.

Frankie ended up making her debut ahead of schedule, arriving on Jan. 24.

As for The Young and The Restless, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning CBS show kicked off its 50th anniversary season in September. Since then, the series has rolled out a number of celebrations from a glitzy cast photo to a fun walk down memory lane for fans.

In September, the show also celebrated its anniversary season by participating in a crossover with sister soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful.

To make things even more noteworthy, The Young and the Restless achieved a major feat on March 27: airing over 12,500 episodes, totaling more than 9,000 hours of television.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET) on CBS and can be streamed afterwards on Paramount+.

Related Articles
The 2022 Cast from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: (Clockwise) Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Jess Walton, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Tracey Bregman, Christian Jules LeBlanc, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Michael Morgan, Michael Graziadei. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Icons from 50 Years of 'The Young and the Restless' Celebrate Show's Golden Anniversary – See the Cast Photo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTylMEhN1h4&t=25s SWAT teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives. Also, Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Shemar Moore Is a New Dad Again as Hondo Welcomes Daughter on 'S.W.A.T.' — Meet His Baby Girl!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp3h5eGjGBE/?hl=en
Victor Newman Gets Movin'! Eric Braeden, Lauralee Bell and More 'Y&R' Stars Get Down for 50th Anniversary
Eric Winter, Roselyn Sanchez Defend Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Close Friends Defend Her After Slam from 'Grumpy' 'Y&R' Star Eric Braeden
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Eva Longoria attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Y&R' Star Eric Braeden Lays Into Eva Longoria for 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'
Michael Graziadei proposes
'Young and the Restless' ' Michael Graziadei Proposes to Girlfriend on 'The Talk' : 'She Said Yes!'
The Young and the Restless
12 Stars Who Appeared on 'The Young and the Restless'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpGbsRKrLBm/?igshid=NzAzN2Q1NTE%3D. Shemar Moore/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Shemar Moore attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Shemar Moore Goofs Off with His Baby Girl in Hilarious Video
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
Kristoff St. John
'Young and the Restless' Stars Mourn Castmate Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Death
All About Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore baby
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDa9h7yJ4Z/ working hed: Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Celebrate Learning the Sex of Their Upcoming Baby and Tease Names!
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Learn Sex of Their Baby on the Way in Epic Helicopter Reveal: Watch
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ryan Miller/Shutterstock (13400932db) Raegan Revord Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!' opening night, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Sep 2022
'Young Sheldon' Star Raegan Revord Opens Up About Getting T-Boned in DUI Crash Ahead of Filming Episode