Shemar Moore to Reprise Role on 'The Young and The Restless' for Show's 50th Anniversary Season

Shemar Moore is ready to help celebrate The Young and the Restless's 50th birthday on CBS.

The actor, who rose to fame in 1994 as Malcolm Winters on the hit soap opera — a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in 2000 — is returning to reprise his fan-favorite role on May 8, according to Deadline.

In the special episode, which will celebrate the soap's milestone anniversary that took place earlier this week on March 26, Moore will reconnect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Celebrating the news on Instagram Friday, Moore, 52, wrote: "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽"

Moore initially played Malcolm on the series from 1994 until his departure in 2005. He has since returned to the daytime drama multiple times over the years.

His last appearance came in 2019 when the show aired special tribute episodes to honor his late castmate and onscreen brother, Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters. St. John died suddenly at age 52 on Feb. 3, 2019.

Following Moore's tenure on the show, he went on to star in Criminal Minds for 11 years, and currently plays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on CBS's S.W.A.T. He also hosted the musical variety show Soul Train from 1999 to 2003, and helms up clothing brand Baby Girl, which benefits multiple sclerosis research.

Aside from his professional life, the actor became a father in January when his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their baby girl, Frankie.

He revealed he was expecting earlier that month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared, noting that his baby's due date was the exact same day.

Frankie ended up making her debut ahead of schedule, arriving on Jan. 24.

As for The Young and The Restless, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning CBS show kicked off its 50th anniversary season in September. Since then, the series has rolled out a number of celebrations from a glitzy cast photo to a fun walk down memory lane for fans.

In September, the show also celebrated its anniversary season by participating in a crossover with sister soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful.

To make things even more noteworthy, The Young and the Restless achieved a major feat on March 27: airing over 12,500 episodes, totaling more than 9,000 hours of television.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET) on CBS and can be streamed afterwards on Paramount+.